Panthers' Greg Olsen: Likely out 6-8 weeks

Olsen (foot) likely will be out for 6-8 weeks, though the timeline could change with further evaluation, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Olsen should have a better idea of his timeline after visiting with Dr. Robert Anderson on Monday. The tight end already acknowledged that he has a broken foot and will miss quite a few games, but he didn't put a number to the estimate. The expected timetable makes him a candidate to land on injured reserve and return later in the season, while Ed Dickson is left as Carolina's top tight end indefinitely. Olsen hasn't missed a game since sitting out Weeks 1 and 2 of his rookie season (2007).