Panthers' Greg Olsen: Likely to be capped at 30 plays
Panthers head coach said that Olsen (foot) will start at tight end and likely play up to 30 offensive snaps, Josina Anderson of ESPN reports.
Olsen missed the last two months while recovering from a broken foot, and though he's fully healed and ready to play, the tight end will be eased back into the mix after a long layoff. If all goes well Sunday, Olsen should take on a full workload and resume his standing as one of the top fantasy tight ends beginning in Week 13 in New Orleans, but his upside is more limited in his first game back.
