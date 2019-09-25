Play

Panthers' Greg Olsen: Limited again by back

Olsen (back) was limited at Thursday's practice, Steve Reed of the Associated Press reports.

Olsen is tending to a back issue for a third consecutive week. In the first two, he put together back-to-back six catch outings in which he produced 185 yards and two touchdowns on 16 targets. Assuming he takes the field again Sunday in Houston, Olsen will look to be the first tight end to break through against a Texans defense that has allowed just eight catches for 76 yards to the position through three games.

