Panthers' Greg Olsen: Limited again Thursday
Olsen (foot) practiced on a limited basis Thursday, Steve Reed of the Associated Press reports.
On Wednesday, coach Ron Rivera told Jourdan Rodrigue of The Charlotte Observer that limited practices will be "the new normal" for Olsen, likely to avoid any unnecessary stress on his right foot. Barring a setback, Olsen will be good to go for Sunday's game at Philadelphia, whose defense has surrendered 38.3 receiving yards per game and one touchdown in six contests to tight ends this season.
More News
-
Panthers' Greg Olsen: Limited in Wednesday's practice•
-
Panthers' Greg Olsen: Solid in first game since Week 1•
-
Panthers' Greg Olsen: To officially make return Week 6•
-
Panthers' Greg Olsen: On track to play, start Week 6•
-
Panthers' Greg Olsen: Updated to questionable•
-
Panthers' Greg Olsen: Cleared to play•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Tate vs. Jeffery for Week 7 DFS
Jamey Eisenberg and Dave Richard go head-to-head in a player comparison of Golden Tate vs....
-
Week 7 things to know
Baker Mayfield and Eli Manning are among the players with outstanding Week 7 matchups. But...
-
What you missed: Yeldon ailing?
Chris Towers catches you up on all the news you might have missed from Wednesday's practices...
-
Best Fantasy Football Week 7 rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 7
-
Week 7 Fantasy Football trade chart
SportsLine's advanced computer model has crunched the numbers and revealed its latest NFL trade...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Not slowin' Cohen
Tarik Cohen isn't just a gadget player anymore. The Bears have figured out how to feature him,...