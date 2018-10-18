Panthers' Greg Olsen: Limited again Thursday

Olsen (foot) practiced on a limited basis Thursday, Steve Reed of the Associated Press reports.

On Wednesday, coach Ron Rivera told Jourdan Rodrigue of The Charlotte Observer that limited practices will be "the new normal" for Olsen, likely to avoid any unnecessary stress on his right foot. Barring a setback, Olsen will be good to go for Sunday's game at Philadelphia, whose defense has surrendered 38.3 receiving yards per game and one touchdown in six contests to tight ends this season.

More News
Our Latest Stories