Panthers' Greg Olsen: Limited in Wednesday's practice

Olsen (foot) was a limited practice participant Wednesday, Bryan Strickland of the Panthers' official site reports.

Benefiting from the Panthers' Week 4 bye, Olsen only missed three games due to a fracture in his right foot. During his return to action Sunday at Washington, he logged all but one of the Panthers' 60 snaps on offense, hauling in four of seven passes for 48 yards in the process. Coach Ron Rivera referred to Olsen's limited tag Wednesday as "the new normal," per Jourdan Rodrigue of The Charlotte Observer. Such standing may extend into sessions Thursday and Friday, but Olsen's availability on gameday doesn't seem to be in peril.

