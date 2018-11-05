Panthers' Greg Olsen: Limited Monday

Olsen (foot) was limited during Monday's walkthrough, Bill Voth of the Panthers' official site reports.

Olsen continues to operate under a maintenance program on his right foot, which endured a fracture Week 1 but has been healthy enough to play on the last four games. During that stretch, he's taken the field for 241 of 246 offensive snaps (98 percent). His status as one of Cam Newton's (shoulder) top red-zone options is evident by touchdowns in the region in three consecutive contests.

More News
Our Latest Stories