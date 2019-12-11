Panthers' Greg Olsen: Limited participant Wednesday
Olsen (concussion) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.
Olsen was concussed Week 13 against the Redskins when he incurred a helmet-to-helmet hit from linebacker Ryan Anderson. He proceeded to miss every practice last week before being ruled out for this past Sunday's game in Atlanta. Interim coach Perry Fewell told Joe Person of The Athletic that Olsen remains in the concussion protocol as of Wednesday. Nonetheless, the veteran tight end has taken a step in the right direction with three games remaining on the schedule.
More News
-
Panthers' Greg Olsen: Goes through individual drills•
-
Panthers' Greg Olsen: Ruled out for Week 14•
-
Panthers' Greg Olsen: Trending toward Week 14 absence•
-
Panthers' Greg Olsen: Spectator for practice•
-
Panthers' Greg Olsen: Not practicing Wednesday•
-
Panthers' Greg Olsen: Diagnosed with concussion•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks
Ryan Tannehill's emergence as a must-start quarterback took us by surprise, but Jamey Eisenberg...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
Get help with setting your lineup in Week 15 with Jamey Eisenberg's look at his top starts...
-
News & notes: Evans, Ridley replacements
Ben Gretch gets you up to speed on the latest headlines for Fantasy Football in Week 15.
-
12/11 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The Fantasy Football Today crew discusses the toughest calls to make in Week 15, previews Thursday...
-
Week 15 Fantasy Football rankings, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 15.
-
Week 15 Cut List
Not sure if you should say goodbye to a disappointing player on your roster? Our Cut List shows...