Panthers' Greg Olsen: Limited participant Wednesday

Olsen (concussion) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.

Olsen was concussed Week 13 against the Redskins when he incurred a helmet-to-helmet hit from linebacker Ryan Anderson. He proceeded to miss every practice last week before being ruled out for this past Sunday's game in Atlanta. Interim coach Perry Fewell told Joe Person of The Athletic that Olsen remains in the concussion protocol as of Wednesday. Nonetheless, the veteran tight end has taken a step in the right direction with three games remaining on the schedule.

