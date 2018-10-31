Panthers' Greg Olsen: Limited practice Wednesday
Olsen (foot) was limited in practice Wednesday, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.
Olsen is expected to be a regular on Panthers injury reports for the rest of the season due to the fracture he suffered in his right foot Week 1, which forced three absences from Weeks 2 through 5. The maintenance plan includes capped practices to start the week before getting cleared by the final report. As a result of the preceding, Olsen has been able to play 181 of 184 offensive snaps the last three games, leading to 10 catches (on 16 targets) for 109 yards and two touchdowns.
