Panthers' Greg Olsen: Limited practice Wednesday
Olsen (foot) was a limited practice participant Wednesday, Steve Reed of the Associated Press reports.
Olsen was seen running routes and catching passes during Wednesday's session, which he referenced at post-practice media availability. "I felt good to be back out there," Olsen told Max Henson of the Panthers' official site. "We'll see what [Thursday] brings. But nice to get a full practice under my belt." Clearly, Olsen didn't take part in every drill, but his mindset suggests he's preparing for a return Sunday in Washington.
