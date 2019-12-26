Play

Panthers' Greg Olsen: Limited Thursday

Olsen (knee) was limited at Thursday's practice, Steve Reed of the Associated Press reports.

Sidelined Weeks 14 and 15 due to a concussion, Olsen returned to action this past Sunday at Indianapolis, hooking up with first-time starting QB Will Grier twice for 33 yards on five targets. The veteran tight end came out of the contest with a knee injury, which so far has capped his reps this week. Olsen will attempt to ditch the issue entirely by the release of Friday's practice report.

