Panthers' Greg Olsen: Limited Wednesday

Olsen (foot) practiced in a limited capacity Wednesday.

Olsen's practice reps likely will be capped for the rest of the season due to the fracture in his right foot that forced him to miss three games. While he accumulated just five yards on his two receptions Week 7 at Philadelphia, he made them count by scoring the go-ahead touchdown in the final two minutes. Assuming he gets the all-clear for Sunday's matchup with the Ravens, Olsen should be good for his typical significant snap count (he's logged 118 of 119 snaps on offense since he returned).

