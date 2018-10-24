Panthers' Greg Olsen: Limited Wednesday
Olsen (foot) practiced in a limited capacity Wednesday.
Olsen's practice reps likely will be capped for the rest of the season due to the fracture in his right foot that forced him to miss three games. While he accumulated just five yards on his two receptions Week 7 at Philadelphia, he made them count by scoring the go-ahead touchdown in the final two minutes. Assuming he gets the all-clear for Sunday's matchup with the Ravens, Olsen should be good for his typical significant snap count (he's logged 118 of 119 snaps on offense since he returned).
More News
-
Panthers' Greg Olsen: Finds end zone in win over Eagles•
-
Panthers' Greg Olsen: Cleared for Sunday•
-
Panthers' Greg Olsen: Limited again Thursday•
-
Panthers' Greg Olsen: Limited in Wednesday's practice•
-
Panthers' Greg Olsen: Solid in first game since Week 1•
-
Panthers' Greg Olsen: To officially make return Week 6•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: QB
Mitchell Trubisky has taken a big step forward in the last few weeks, and Jamey Eisenberg expects...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: WR
Will Fuller and Doug Baldwin haven't been what you hoped for this season, but that could change...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
The rookie running back class has been hit-or-miss this season, but Jamey Eisenberg expects...
-
What you missed on Tuesday
We have injury reports from the Packers and a Giants fire sale as we catch up on the latest...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 8 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 8
-
Fantasy football trade chart, Week 8
SportsLine's advanced computer model has crunched the numbers and revealed its latest NFL trade...