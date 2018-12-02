Panthers' Greg Olsen: Limps off field Sunday

Olsen (foot) was carted to the locker room early in the second quarter of Sunday's game at Tampa Bay, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Olsen limped off the field favoring his right foot, which has sustained a Jones fracture both of the past two seasons. While he's played through the injury this year, he may have aggravated it as the Panthers enter the stretch run. Rookie Ian Thomas and Chris Manhertz are the remaining tight ends on the Panthers roster.