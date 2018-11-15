Panthers' Greg Olsen: Listed as limited second straight day
Olsen (foot) was listed as a limited participant on Thursday's estimated practice report, according to Steve Reed of the Associated Press.
Rather than a traditional practice session, the Panthers instead opted for a brief walk-through due to the rainy weather in the area. That prevented Olsen from getting a full slate of reps in after a limited showing Wednesday, but the tight end is expected to practice without any restrictions Friday. If he does so, Olsen will avoid an injury designation heading into Sunday's contest against the Lions and should be in store for an ample workload. The 33-year-old has played 94.4 percent of the Panthers' offensive snaps since returning from a fractured right foot in Week 6.
More News
-
Panthers' Greg Olsen: Logs limited practice•
-
Panthers' Greg Olsen: Four receptions in blowout defeat•
-
Panthers' Greg Olsen: Cleared for Thursday•
-
Panthers' Greg Olsen: Logs another limited session•
-
Panthers' Greg Olsen: Limited Monday•
-
Panthers' Greg Olsen: Another impressive performance in Week 9 win•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 11 things to know
Heath Cummings has everything you need to know for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Nobody expected Phillip Lindsay to be the best rookie running back in Denver this season, but...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
Alex Collins is among several running backs that Jamey Eisenberg has high expectations for...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, optimal picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 11
-
Week 11 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 11 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...