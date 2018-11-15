Panthers' Greg Olsen: Listed as limited second straight day

Olsen (foot) was listed as a limited participant on Thursday's estimated practice report, according to Steve Reed of the Associated Press.

Rather than a traditional practice session, the Panthers instead opted for a brief walk-through due to the rainy weather in the area. That prevented Olsen from getting a full slate of reps in after a limited showing Wednesday, but the tight end is expected to practice without any restrictions Friday. If he does so, Olsen will avoid an injury designation heading into Sunday's contest against the Lions and should be in store for an ample workload. The 33-year-old has played 94.4 percent of the Panthers' offensive snaps since returning from a fractured right foot in Week 6.