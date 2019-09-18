Play

Panthers' Greg Olsen: Listed as limited Wednesday

Olsen (back) was a limited practice participant Wednesday, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.

Olsen seems to be in a better spot, health-wise, than he was Week 2, when he followed a DNP/DNP/FP practice regimen before suiting up for last Thursday's matchup with the Buccaneers. In that contest, he flashed his Pro Bowl self from a few seasons ago, recording six catches (on nine targets) for 110 yards. His back issue is still bothering him, but a limited showing to kick off this week is putting him in line to play Sunday at Arizona.

