Panthers' Greg Olsen: Logs another limited session
Olsen (foot) was a limited participant in Tuesday's practice.
Coming out of Sunday's 42-28 win over the Buccaneers, Olsen didn't suffer any reported setbacks with the right foot he fractured in the season opener, so his limitations Tuesday are presumably maintenance-related. The Panthers could restrict Olsen's reps again Wednesday in an attempt to keep him as fresh as possible on the short week, but the tight end appears in little danger of missing Thursday's tilt with the Steelers.
