Panthers' Greg Olsen: Logs another practice

Olsen (concussion) practiced again Thursday, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.

Olsen was limited at Wednesday's practice, so we'll have to see if that was the case again Thursday, or if the tight end graduated to full participation. As of Wednesday, Olsen remained in the NFL's concussion protocol, but his ability to log back-to-back practices suggests that he's headed in the right direction as Sunday's game against the Seahawks approaches.

