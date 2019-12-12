Panthers' Greg Olsen: Logs another practice
Olsen (concussion) practiced again Thursday, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.
Olsen was limited at Wednesday's practice, so we'll have to see if that was the case again Thursday, or if the tight end graduated to full participation. As of Wednesday, Olsen remained in the NFL's concussion protocol, but his ability to log back-to-back practices suggests that he's headed in the right direction as Sunday's game against the Seahawks approaches.
More News
-
Panthers' Greg Olsen: Limited participant Wednesday•
-
Panthers' Greg Olsen: Goes through individual drills•
-
Panthers' Greg Olsen: Ruled out for Week 14•
-
Panthers' Greg Olsen: Trending toward Week 14 absence•
-
Panthers' Greg Olsen: Spectator for practice•
-
Panthers' Greg Olsen: Not practicing Wednesday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 15 RB Preview: Managing Jacobs
Here's what you need to know about running back for Week 15, including how he's handling the...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 15 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 15.
-
Week 15 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 15 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 15, identifying risky plays,...
-
Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Ryan Tannehill's emergence as a must-start quarterback took us by surprise, but Jamey Eisenberg...