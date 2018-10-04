Panthers' Greg Olsen: Logs limited practice Thursday
Although Olsen (foot) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Giants, he practiced in a limited capacity Thursday, Bryan Strickland of the Panthers' official site reports.
Olsen was spotted in a helmet and shells in the portion of Thursday's session open to the media, forecasting his participation. Indeed, he's progressed enough in his recovery from a fracture in his right foot to take part in practice. On Thursday, he told Steve Reed of the Associated Press that it's "not out of the question" he'll be able to play in the Panthers' Week 6 matchup at Washington. Considering Olsen -- by his own admission -- is far ahead of last season's rehab from a similar injury, it wouldn't surprise if he's available to Cam Newton on Oct. 14.
