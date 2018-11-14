Panthers' Greg Olsen: Logs limited practice
Olsen (foot) was a limited practice participant Wednesday, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Charlotte Observer reports.
The maintenance program instituted to keep Olsen healthy has so far done wonders for the veteran tight end, who has played 286 of 303 offensive snaps (94.4 percent) over the last five games. His production may not be up to his previous standards, but he's still managed to record 20 catches (on 28 targets) for 225 yards and three touchdowns during that span.
