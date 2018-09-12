Panthers' Greg Olsen: Looking to rest a few weeks

Olsen (foot) plans to rest a few weeks then play the rest of the season, and he's optimistic he can avoid surgery until after the season, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

This leaves a loose timeline, as he still needs to wait for his fractured foot to heal. However, the Panthers won't place him on injured reserve, which should be seen as good news for Olsen and Cam Newton owners alike. In his absence, rookie Ian Thomas will likely draw the start at tight end. Wideout Devin Funchess averaged an extra 1.78 targets per game that Olsen missed in 2017, so he should see an uptick in looks as well.