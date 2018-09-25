Panthers' Greg Olsen: Making good progress from broken foot

Olsen remains without a definitive timetable to return from a fractured right foot, but believes he'll be back on the field sooner than last season, when he missed nine games with the same injury, David Newton of ESPN.com reports. "I'm way ahead of the curve," Olsen said Monday. "Last year at two weeks I was laying in my bed in a cast. I couldn't do anything. It's just a matter of seeing each week how your foot responds and just try to add a little more, a little more. What that time frame is, we're optimistic."

The Panthers' decision not to place Olsen on injured reserve after he sustained the injury in Week 1 seemingly supports the notion that the tight end's setback isn't as severe as the one he endured a season ago. Aiding Olsen's case for a return by mid-season is the fact that he avoided surgery on the foot, which should help accelerate his return to the field. The Panthers probably won't offer a target date for Olsen's return to action until he's back on the practice field in some capacity, but Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported Sept. 16 that the 33-year-old was hopeful to miss only 4-to-5 weeks. If the short end of that timetable proves realistic, Olsen could be ready to play as soon as the Panthers' Week 6 matchup with the Redskins on Oct. 14.