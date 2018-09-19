Panthers' Greg Olsen: Manages light workout
Olsen (foot) was spotted doing a light workout on the side at Wednesday's practice, Max Henson of the Panthers' official site reports.
Olsen's activity likely won't be enough to constitute even a limited practice and therefore won't change his outlook for Sunday's game against the Bengals. The tight end has already been ruled out for that contest and will likely be sidelined for at least a few more weeks, though the Panthers don't have a firm timeline for his recovery from a fractured right foot. While Olsen was inactive during the Panthers' Week 2 loss to the Falcons, Ian Thomas started at tight end and logged 64 of a possible 67 snaps on offense, finishing with two receptions for 10 yards on three targets.
