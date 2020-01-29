Panthers' Greg Olsen: May accept broadcasting gig
Olsen has a broadcasting job waiting for him with FOX Sports if he decides to retire from football, Richard Deitsch reports.
Olsen previously suggested he doesn't expect to re-sign with the Panthers, so he's likely facing a transition of one kind or another. The tight end will celebrate his 35th birthday in March, and he already has some experience doing broadcast work for FOX. A decision should come within the next few months.
