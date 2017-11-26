Panthers' Greg Olsen: May be eased back in Sunday

Panthers head coach Ron Rivera said that Olsen (foot) would ideally take the field for around half of the team's offensive snaps Sunday against the Jets, Tiffany Blackmon of NFL Network reports.

Rivera noted that the Panthers' personnel group and game flow would likely dictate how frequently Olsen was deployed, but it appears the team would prefer to ease the tight end back in following a two-month absence due to a fractured foot. Olsen's return will naturally result in fewer snaps and targets for Ed Dickson, who served as his primary replacement, but neither tight end projects as a high-upside option in season-long or DFS contests in Week 12.