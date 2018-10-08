Panthers' Greg Olsen: May need surgery after season
Olsen (foot) hopes to return for Week 6 against Washington, but he did acknowledge the likelihood of needing a second surgery on his Jones fracture at some point, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.
Olsen had surgery after he suffered the original fracture in Week 2 of 2017, eventually returning from injured reserve for six of the Panthers' final seven games (including playoffs). He did have a setback in his first game after being activated, subsequently leading to a Week 13 absence. Olsen faces a similar risk of dealing with a setback this season after opting for the non-surgery route, but he does hope to return for Week 6 after missing just three games. It won't come as any surprise if the Panthers restrict his snap count, at least initially, in an effort to help him make it through the campaign. Another aggravation of the injury might lead to season-ending surgery.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Believe in Carson and Davis?
Running back committees have become our reality in Fantasy Football. Heath Cummings dissects...
-
Week 5 reactions, Week 6 early waivers
Dave Richard breaks down everything you need to know from Sunday's game, while keeping an eye...
-
Starts and sits for every game
Who should you start in Week 5? Who needs to be avoided? Dave Richard reveals what his research...
-
Week 5 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 5 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 5 Injury Report
We've got plenty of big names on the injury report to keep an eye on. Here's the latest heading...