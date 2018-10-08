Panthers' Greg Olsen: May need surgery after season

Olsen (foot) hopes to return for Week 6 against Washington, but he did acknowledge the likelihood of needing a second surgery on his Jones fracture at some point, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.

Olsen had surgery after he suffered the original fracture in Week 2 of 2017, eventually returning from injured reserve for six of the Panthers' final seven games (including playoffs). He did have a setback in his first game after being activated, subsequently leading to a Week 13 absence. Olsen faces a similar risk of dealing with a setback this season after opting for the non-surgery route, but he does hope to return for Week 6 after missing just three games. It won't come as any surprise if the Panthers restrict his snap count, at least initially, in an effort to help him make it through the campaign. Another aggravation of the injury might lead to season-ending surgery.