Panthers' Greg Olsen: Misses second half Sunday as precaution
Head coach Ron Rivera said Olsen (foot) was held out most of the second half of Sunday's 35-27 win against the Jets as a precautionary measure, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.
In his first game back from a Jones fracture in his right foot, Olsen developed soreness in that foot, which forced the hand of the Panthers' training staff. The development may force Olsen back into the rehab program and potentially away from the practice field in the coming days. In any case, his status will be the story of the week as the team prepares for a divisional showdown at New Orleans next Sunday.
