Panthers' Greg Olsen: Multi-game absence likely

Olsen expects to miss time due to the broken right foot suffered Sunday against the Bills, David Newton of ESPN.com reports. "I am going to miss a lot of games," Olsen said.

Olsen was accompanied by crutches and a walking boot on the sideline throughout the second half of the Panthers' Week 2 contest. In a post-game presser, he revealed the fracture, but his prognosis will be clarified after an evaluation Monday with Dr. Robert Anderson. With his consecutive game streak of 81 about to end, Olsen will give way to Ed Dickson at tight end for the foreseeable future.