Panthers' Greg Olsen: Nearly invisible in Week 12
Olsen was held to two catches for 11 yards on four targets in Sunday's 30-27 loss to Seattle.
Even with wide receiver Devin Funchess (back) out, Olsen couldn't get anything going. The veteran tight end is averaging only 20 yards over the past three games, but his four touchdowns in the past six have kept his fantasy value afloat. Luckily for Olsen's owners, he'll have a great opportunity to bounce back in Week 13 against a Tampa Bay defense that's been among the league's most generous to tight ends.
