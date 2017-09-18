Panthers' Greg Olsen: Needs 6-8 weeks to recover from surgery

Olsen (foot) will undergo surgery and is expected to miss 6-8 weeks, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

This was the expected outcome and timeline as soon as Olsen confirmed that he suffered a broken foot. He may be placed on injured reserve, with the expectation of a return at some point in November or December. Olsen's lengthy absence leaves Ed Dickson as the top tight end in Carolina, though the team's wideouts and running backs will probably be the more relevant beneficiaries in terms of taking on additional touches and targets.