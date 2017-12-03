Panthers' Greg Olsen: No go Sunday

Olsen (foot) is inactive for Sunday's game in New Orleans, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Charlotte Observer reports.

In his first attempt to play after missing most of the season due to a Jones fracture in his right foot, Olsen was pulled from last Sunday's game at halftime by the team's training staff. Afterward, X-rays were returned negative, and a subsequent exam from his surgeon, Dr. Robert Anderson, relayed pain tolerance would determine his workload moving forward. The Panthers don't expect Olsen's foot to bother him long term, but he'll nonetheless miss Sunday's game to avoid a setback. In his place, Ed Dickson will get the nod at tight end.