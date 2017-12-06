Panthers' Greg Olsen: No limitations Wednesday

Olsen (foot) was a full practice participant Wednesday, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Charlotte Observer reports.

When he returned to action Week 12, Olsen was activated from IR two days prior and thus wasn't noted on an injury report until last Wednesday. DNPs dotted his practice regimen thereafter due to the discomfort felt in his foot during that appearance, and he was ultimately held out Sunday at New Orleans, more so because of the turf in the Superdome than any other reason. With three home games upcoming on grass for the Panthers, Olsen will be available this Sunday against the Vikings and won't even have a "pitch count," Ron Rivera told Max Henson of the Panthers' official site. No matter, Olsen may have a difficult time against a Minnesota defense that has given up 42.3 receiving yards per game and no touchdowns to tight ends over the last four contests.