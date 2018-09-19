Panthers' Greg Olsen: No practice reps Wednesday
Olsen (foot) was listed as a non-participant at Wednesday's practice, Steve Reed of the Associated Press reports.
During the session, Olsen was spotted fitting in a light workout on a side field, per Max Henson of the Panthers' official site. However, the activity wasn't enough for Olsen to draw a limited tag. Even so, he's facing at least a 4-to-5 week recovery from the broken bone in his right foot suffered in the regular-season opener, so a return to game action isn't imminent. Expect rookie Ian Thomas to continue serving as the starting tight end in Olsen's stead.
