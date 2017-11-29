Panthers' Greg Olsen: No practice Wednesday
Olsen (foot) didn't practice Wednesday, Max Henson of the Panthers' official site reports.
In his return from a lengthy layoff Sunday, Olsen managed just one half of action before the Panthers pulled him from the contest. Termed a precautionary measure, soreness in his right foot is the culprit and may result in rehab over practice this week. Consequently, his status for Sunday's showdown with the Saints will be monitored closely to ensure he's on track to play.
