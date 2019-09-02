Panthers' Greg Olsen: Not at practice

Olsen isn't present Monday for the portion of practice that's open to the media, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.

There hasn't been any report of an injury, and Panthers general manager Marty Hurney didn't mention Olsen when he spoke to the press Monday morning. With the season opener just six days away, it would be an unusual time to dole out scheduled rest for a veteran, but we can't rule out the possibility. The Panthers host the Rams on Sunday.

