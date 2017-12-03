Panthers' Greg Olsen: Not expected to play Sunday

Olsen (foot) is not expected to play Sunday against the Saints, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

After aggravating his right foot injury in his return from an eight-game absence in the Week 12 win over the Jets, Olsen was held out of practice last week. Olsen may only miss a week as the setback isn't thought to be serious, but his health will continue to be a risk.

