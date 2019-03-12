Panthers' Greg Olsen: Not leaving for MNF
Speculation about Olsen (foot) leaving the Panthers to work on Monday Night Football is unfounded, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.
On a similar note, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Charlotte Observer reports that two sources close to Olsen said he remains focused on playing for the Panthers in 2019. The 34-year-old tight end could still change his mind if he's disappointed with his rehab from December surgery, but it sounds like that's a long shot at this stage. The recent speculation about a job on Monday Night Football seems to have been sparked by Jason Witten's decision to leave ESPN and rejoin the Cowboys.
