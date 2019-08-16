Panthers' Greg Olsen: Not playing Friday

Olsen isn't expected o suit up for Friday's preseason game versus the Bills, Max Henson reports.

Olsen has been afflicted by foot injuries the past two seasons, containing him to just 44 catches (on 76 targets) for 482 yards and five touchdowns in 16 games during that stretch. Prior to the rough patch, he was on the heels on three consecutive campaigns with at least 77 catches and 1,000 receiving yards, so there is the potential for a bounce back in 2019, assuming his health holds up. Entering his age-34 season, Olsen will serve as one of Cam Newton's top targets that isn't named Christian McCaffrey.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • NFL: Kansas City Chiefs at Oakland Raiders

    QB Cheat Sheet: Grab the best passer

    Make sure you've got everything you need to make the right choice at quarterback with all of...

  • matt-ryan-1400.jpg

    WR Tiers 5.0

    Wide receivers made a big comeback in Fantasy last season. Dave Richard takes a look at the...

  • melvin-gordon.jpg

    RB Tiers 5.0

    In the latest update to his running back tiers, Dave Richard tries to find the right spots...