Panthers' Greg Olsen: Not playing Week 5
Coach Ron Rivera said Wednesday that Olsen (foot) won't return for Sunday's game against the Giants, Max Henson of the Panthers' official site reports.
Along with running sprints on a side field Wednesday, Olsen hit the sled and hauled in passes from practice squad quarterback Connor Cook, according to Joe Person of The Athletic. Beyond Sunday, Rivera wouldn't say when Olsen may be able to return, but the tight end's activity Wednesday indicates he's working out the kinks with the fracture in his right foot.
