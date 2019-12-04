Panthers' Greg Olsen: Not practicing Wednesday
Olsen (concussion) is not participating in Wednesday's practice, Max Henson of the Panthers' official site reports.
Olsen was forced out of Sunday's loss to the Redskins after suffering a head injury due to a helmet-to-helmet hit in the third quarter, so his lack of participation to kick off the week doesn't come as much of a surprise. Before retaking the field, the veteran tight end will be required to fully clear the league's five-step concussion protocol. Ian Thomas stands to play a starting role in Carolina's offense in the event that Olsen is forced to miss any time.
