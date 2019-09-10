Panthers' Greg Olsen: Not seen at practice

Olsen (back) wasn't spotted on the field at Tuesday's practice, Bill Voth of the Panthers' official site reports.

Unless Olsen put in some on-field work in the portion of the session that wasn't open to the media, he'll likely go down as a non-participant in the Panthers' first official practice of Week 2. News of Olsen's back injury didn't surface until after Sunday's 30-27 loss to the Rams, as he wasn't forced to leave early while playing 63 of the Panthers' 67 offensive snaps and hauling in four of nine targets for 36 yards. He'll face a quick turnaround for Week 2 with Carolina taking on Tampa Bay in the Thursday night game.