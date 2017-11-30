Panthers' Greg Olsen: Not spotted at practice

Olsen (foot) wasn't present for the portion of Thursday's practice that was made available to the media, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.

The Panthers will relay once the session concludes whether or not Olsen was able to practice in any capacity behind closed doors, but the tight end's absence early Thursday doesn't offer much encouragement regarding his health after he was a non-participant in the team's first practice of the week. Olsen was cleared of any structural damage to his surgically repaired right foot following his early departure in Sunday's win over the Jets, but his availability for the divisional matchup with the Saints this weekend is still very much up in the air while he contends with soreness.