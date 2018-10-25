Panthers' Greg Olsen: Not yet handling all practice reps
Coach Ron Rivera said Olsen is "still building back into" a full practice workload with his right foot, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.
According to Bryan Strickland of the Panthers' official site, Olsen practiced in a limited capacity for a second day in a row Thursday, backing up Rivera's comments. In his two appearances since missing three games due to a fracture in his foot, Olsen has played 118 of 119 offensive snaps, so the cap on his practice reps appears to be doing the trick. However, his production has been lacking (six catches for 53 yards and one touchdown on 12 targets).
