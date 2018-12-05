Panthers' Greg Olsen: Officially lands on IR

The Panthers placed Olsen (foot) on injured reserve Wednesday, Max Henson of the Panthers' official site reports.

As anticipated, Olsen's 2018 season officially comes to an end after he re-injured his surgically repaired right foot in Sunday's 24-17 loss to the Buccaneers, with his latest setback being labeled as a ruptured plantar fascia. Olsen is under contract through 2019, but with the foot issues causing him to miss half of the Panthers' regular-season contests over the past two seasons and another surgery on tap, it's possible the 33-year-old walks away from the game. The Panthers will proceed with rookie Ian Thomas as their top pass-catching tight end, with Chris Manhertz and fullback Alex Armah on hand to draw snaps at the position mainly in blocking situations.