Panthers' Greg Olsen: Officially listed as questionable

Olsen (back) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Buccaneers, Brendan Marks of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Olsen practiced in full Wednesday after being held out Tuesday. The veteran tight end picked up a back injury during Carolina's season-opening loss to the Rams. He played through the injury Week 1 and said Tuesday that he expects to suit up for Thursday's contest against Tampa Bay, per NFL.com, but is facing a quick turnaround. If Olsen is deemed active he projects to handle his usual starting workload.