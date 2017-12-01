Panthers' Greg Olsen: Officially questionable for Week 13

Olsen (foot) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Saints, Joe Person of The Charlotte Observer reports.

After aggravating his right foot injury in his return from an eight-game absence in the Week 12 win over the Jets, Olsen was held out for all three of the Panthers' official practices. As Person notes, however, head coach Ron Rivera remains optimistic about Olsen's chances of playing Sunday, though the tight end's status may ultimately depend on how he looks during the team's walk-through Saturday. If Olsen ends up being sidelined for the game, Ed Dickson would slide back into the starting lineup.