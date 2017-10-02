Panthers' Greg Olsen: On schedule with recovery

Olsen has ditched his walking boot and is on schedule in his recovery from a Jones fracture in his right foot, Joe Person of The Charlotte Observer reports. "[I'm] doing good," Olsen said Monday. "Just keep on going."

Two weeks into a 6-to-8 week timetable for a return, Olsen is progressing in his recovery from surgery, which included the insertion of a screw in his right foot. He's eligible for activation from IR after the Panthers' Week 11 bye, so his first chance to play again is Sunday, Nov. 26 against the Jets. While Olsen continues onward with the rehab process, Ed Dickson, who has logged all but one offensive snap the past two games, will slot in as the Panthers' starting tight end.