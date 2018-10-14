Panthers' Greg Olsen: On track to play, start Week 6
Olsen (foot), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Redskins, is expected to start the contest, Tiffany Blackmon of NFL Network reports.
Olsen has been targeting Oct. 14 as his return from a fractured right foot for a while now and it appears he'll meet his goal after turning in a pair of full practices Thursday and Friday. Though Olsen still carries an injury designation into the contest, coach Ron Rivera relayed a couple days ago that the tight end would likely be listed as "probable" if the NFL still allowed the designation. With Olsen on track to step back in as the Panthers' starting tight end, rookie Ian Thomas will see his snaps take a hit as a result. Even though Olsen could face more restrictions than normal as he works back from a three-game absence, he'll still profile as a viable fantasy play in light of the underwhelming options at tight end across the league.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 6 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 6
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Winston ready
After a suspension delayed his start, Jameis Winston is ready to make up for lost time, Jamey...
-
Starts and sits for every game
Who should you start in Week 6? Who needs to be avoided? Dave Richard reveals what his research...
-
Week 6 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 6 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 6 Fantasy sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 6, including some guys who...