Panthers' Greg Olsen: On track to play, start Week 6

Olsen (foot), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Redskins, is expected to start the contest, Tiffany Blackmon of NFL Network reports.

Olsen has been targeting Oct. 14 as his return from a fractured right foot for a while now and it appears he'll meet his goal after turning in a pair of full practices Thursday and Friday. Though Olsen still carries an injury designation into the contest, coach Ron Rivera relayed a couple days ago that the tight end would likely be listed as "probable" if the NFL still allowed the designation. With Olsen on track to step back in as the Panthers' starting tight end, rookie Ian Thomas will see his snaps take a hit as a result. Even though Olsen could face more restrictions than normal as he works back from a three-game absence, he'll still profile as a viable fantasy play in light of the underwhelming options at tight end across the league.