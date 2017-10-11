Panthers' Greg Olsen: On track to return this season
Olsen (foot) believes he's on track to resume practicing when first eligible to do so in Week 10, Joseph Person of The Charlotte Observer reports. "The big step now is to get out of the (protective) boot," Olsen said Wednesday. "But to be only three weeks and be in the boot walking with no crutches has been a good step. So just keep going and hopefully in a couple weeks be able to get back out on the field."
Olsen is still wearing a protective book on his fractured right foot, but he no longer needs crutches to get around. If Olsen is back practicing in Week 10, he'll be eligible to play in games starting with a Week 12 matchup against the Jets. While it's still too early to tell if he'll actually be ready by that time, the veteran tight end's optimism is at least a good sign. Carolina's late-season schedule appears favorable for offensive production, with dome trips to New Orleans (Week 13) and Atlanta (Week 17) sandwiched around three consecutive home games in Weeks 14 through 16.
