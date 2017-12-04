Panthers' Greg Olsen: Optimistic about next three weeks

Olsen (foot) believes the grass surface at Bank of America Stadium will make it easier for him to play the next three weeks, Joseph Person of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Olsen said the artificial surface at the Superdome played a role in the training staff's decision to hold him out for Sunday's 31-21 loss to the Saints. He hinted that he expects to return for Sunday's matchup with the Vikings -- the first of three consecutive home games before the Panthers close out their season in Atlanta in Week 17. Despite the early optimism, Olsen's practice participation will be watched closely throughout the week, with a return in any capacity marking a clear sign of progress. He was held out all last week after suffering a setback with his surgically repaired foot in a Week 12 win over the Jets.