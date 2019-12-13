Play

Panthers' Greg Olsen: Out for another game

Olsen (concussion) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against Seattle, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.

Olsen was limited at practice Wednesday through Friday, unable to advance to full participation. His absence should lead to another start for Ian Thomas, who caught five of 10 targets for 57 yards and a touchdown in last week's 40-20 loss to Atlanta, logging 86 percent of snaps on offense.

