Panthers' Greg Olsen: Out indefinitely with fractured foot
The Panthers announced Tuesday that Olsen sustained a fractured right foot in Sunday's win over the Cowboys, Josina Anderson of ESPN reports. The team plans to evaluate Olsen's progress on a monthly basis, but he won't require surgery at this time and is hopeful to return this season.
Just minutes after Mike Garafolo and Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported that Olsen suffered a significant setback in the season opener, the Panthers confirmed that the tight end is dealing with the same injury that cost him nine games in 2017. In that instance, the Panthers placed Olsen on injured reserve and ultimately designated him as one of two players to return, so the team could follow a similar path this time around. With a multi-week absence seemingly on tap for Olsen at the very least, rookie fourth-round pick Ian Thomas is expected to get the first opportunity to fill in as the Panthers' starting tight end. Chris Manhertz also lingers as a more experienced option, and it wouldn't be surprising if the team added another player to improve depth at the position group.
